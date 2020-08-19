Jim and Starr Mitchell had their granddaughters Gabi and Madi for a day last week. The girls wanted to grab their fishing poles and go fishing. Gabi was especially eager since she had not been able to catch a fish the week before.
Jim took the camper trailer, complete with everything they needed, including two dozen worms. The worms didn’t last long, but Gabi caught the most fish, including the two biggest trout. Jim showed her how to gut the fish, but he felt she was still too young to handle the knife. Starr says, “she was ‘grossed out’, but she knew it was necessary.” Madi played in the sand when she got tired, while Gabi fished. Jim loved watching. He also taught Gabi how to cast the pole all by herself. She did well, and was all smiles with her catches.
Steven and Ashley joined them later. They celebrated Madi’s birthday with birthday cake and a meal. They also decorated their campsite in the Uinta Mountains with balloons. The whole family spent the night. Steven and Ashley slept in the tent while Jim, Starr and the girls occupied the camper. This was also Madi’s first experience with sleeping in the camper. She was excited.
Orson and Jeannette Poulsen spent four days in the Uinta Mountains with good friends and memories of the Peach Days chapter of the Good Sam Club. The weather was just right. Orson spent one day on Flaming Gorge Reservoir on a pontoon boat with other boaters while Jeannette visited with friends at their campground.
The couple spent one day traveling to visitor centers in the area and stopping along the way at beautiful rest areas and overlooks throughout the mountains around the reservoir.
The Poulsens’ garden is doing well. The beans are ready to pick, the pumpkins are thriving, the squash plants are slower, but will make good pies for the coming winter. Pumpkin pies and squash pies are some of Orson’s specialties. He uses the recipe on the back of a can of pumpkin pie mix. He says the potatoes will be ready to dig up in September or October. The Indian corn has not yet got tassles.
Laura Wheatley breathed a sigh of relief to have all of her school-aged daughters’ school shopping done. She says she must drive her children to school and pick them up — only a mile each way.
The family went to the airport for tickets to Arizona to be with family members there for their little nephew’s baptism. She says the prices are very reasonable at this time. The kids are very excited about flying. After paying for the tickets, Kate wanted to have a “real” ticket for herself.
Zane made each daughter a rack for her scooter. They will paint them next week.
Boyd Udy is still getting his team worked and exercised for the Box Elder County Fair in just 10 days. He’s riding horses if they are needed for ranch work.
The main thing Boyd and several helpers are doing at the ranch is fencing. He has several distances of a mile. He says it is very important to have good brace posts in addition to good corner posts. He says “good corners and good bracer posts make good fences.” He uses all metal for these. He also says all the family is doing well.
Winnie Richman is very grateful the newly graveled Promontory Road is becoming less noisy and easier to drive on. She is also very grateful to the county road crew for their good work. It will be less slippery this winter in the event of snow. Lots of traffic in both directions certainly helps.
Tuesday, Winnie had an appointment with her cardiologist. It went well. He told her he could certify her for surgery on her back as soon as her back doctor approves.
Wednesday, Winnie turned a year older. She led a quiet life all day. That evening, son and daughter in law came with a chicken Maddox dinner. Aaron and April then stayed to chat and eat birthday cake. Daughter Heather Lott and other son Lyle called and wished her a happy birthday (Heather had delivered a present on Sunday).
On Thursday, Winnie arose early and took her Jetta to Cutrubus in Layton for some engine work. They needed to order a part and will contact her when it comes in.
On Friday, Winnie joined sister and brother-in-law Pam and Jack Apodaca for their breakfast birthday treat at Denny’s. The meal was delicious, along with plenty of hot chocolate, and conversation was newsworthy and interesting.
Sunday, Jeff and Tiffany Schultz brought the sacrament to Winnie’s home. All enjoyed a nice, friendly conversation. The couple also brought their daughter Brooklyn and her little son with them. He has a real cute smile.