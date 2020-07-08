Stan Summers is on track to emerge victorious in his bid for a third term on the Box Elder County Commission, according to unofficial results from last week’s primary election.
While some ballots have yet to be counted in the mail-in election, the most recent figures show Summers with a lead of more than 600 votes over his nearest challenger, Kris Udy, in the June 30 Republican primary.
Box Elder County Clerk Marla Young said there were still about 200 mail-in ballots that needed to be counted as of Monday. Final results will be certified by each county by July 21, and by the lieutenant governor on July 27.
Others in the four-way race included Box Elder County Economic Development Director Mitch Zundel, who garnered more than 17% of the vote, and Brigham City Councilman Alden Farr, who received more than 10%.
Summers now moves on to the general election, where he is running unopposed.
“I want to thank my family,” he said. “I look forward to continue doing things to keep the county out of debt, and trying to balance tradition with growth.”
The race was looking to be a close one since at least April, when Udy earned the most delegate votes among all candidates at the county Republican convention. Udy, Summers and U.S. Rep. Rob Bishop have all been selected as delegates to the Republican National Convention in August, and Udy was chosen to cast the U.S. House District 1 presidential ballot for the electoral college in November.
While she came up just short in the vote totals, Udy thanked everyone involved for running a good campaign.
“I’m grateful for all of the support,” she said. “I had such great people working on my behalf, and I appreciate everyone’s efforts.”
All three challengers had campaigned for the county commission seat in part on the idea that two terms in office is enough, and Summers said before the election that a third term would be his last.
“I appreciate that people had enough faith in me to go three terms,” he said on Monday.
The results are based on a voter turnout of more than 69% of registered Box Elder County Republicans. Young said turnout for primaries in the county is usually around 30%.
“Overall, I think it’s the best turnout we’ve ever had for a primary,” she said.
Young added that while not many used the drive-through voting option, the three drop boxes placed around the county saw a lot of use.
The commission race was the only county-level race on the Republican primary ballot this year, but there are also two state races and one Congressional race on the line as well. Results for those contests are also unofficial at this point.
In the state races, Box Elder County voter trends are mirroring those of the state as a whole.
In the race for governor, current Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox has received more than 36% of Republican votes statewide and nearly 35% in Box Elder County, giving him a narrow lead over former Gov. Jon Huntsman, Jr., who has received 34% of the statewide vote and 28% of the Box Elder County vote.
Cox and Huntsman received a lower percentage of the Box Elder vote largely due to the candidacy of Thomas Wright and his running mate, Bishop, a Brigham City resident who is popular in the county. The Wright/Bishop ticket has received 17.5% of the Box Elder vote, compared with just 8% statewide.
Box Elder Republicans have also gone with a majority of the state in favoring Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes for reelection over challenger David Leavitt.
In the race to replace the retiring Bishop in the U.S. House of Representatives, Blake Moore has the overall lead for the Republican nomination at 30.9% of the districtwide vote, followed by Davis County Commissioner Bob Stevenson (28.8%), former Utah Department of Agriculture and Food Director Kerry Gibson (23.6%), and Kaysville Mayor Katie Witt (16.7%).
Box Elder County voters differed from the state in the U.S. House District 1 race, favoring Gibson, a dairy farmer and former Weber County commissioner and state representative, by a slim margin over Moore.
On the Democratic side, Darren Parry leads Jamie Cheek by a margin of 51% to 49% districtwide and 56.5% to 43.5% in Box Elder County in the U.S. House race.