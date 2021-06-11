The graduating class of Sunrise High School announces its commencement exercises at 5 p.m. Thursday, June 17 at the high school, 230 W. 200 South, Brigham City. Tickets are not required for admission.
When the alternative program was first implemented in Box Elder School District, the north and south school within-a-school programs of the school district were combined into one. In 2002, the Community High School was organized. This year a beautiful new high school building was completed for the alternative high school, and with the move back to the new building the school also received the new name of Sunrise High School.
Sunrise High School is an AdvancED Accredited high school and offers a traditional High School diploma, an Adult Education Secondary Diploma as well as GED preparation.
The 2021 graduating class of Sunrise High includes:
Sierra Kay Ablia
Preston Bryant Alvarez
Tyler Michael Bergman
Arturo A Bernal
Austin Michael Bignell
Dylan Frank Bost
Hayden Kimberly Braegger
Sonya Maria Brison
Alyssa Ann Bronson
Harley Greer Camarillo
Cooper Ben Case
Patrick Scott Matin-Ao Christopher
Carson Gram Clifford
Konnor Paul Douglass
Andrew William Carlos Fletcher
Tate Allen Gerlach
Colby Shawn Gordon
Cecilia Mahree Green
Taylor Lynn Grover
Kyrra Dana Hardy
Breanne Rae Hartman
Mikeal Miah Hess
Brooklyn Hofmeister
Alejandro Jimenez
Hayden Kain Johnsen
Cameron Alan Johnson
Dominick Miguel Johnson
Dalton Nathan Jones
Gracey Cedar Kelsey
Calob Joseph Kelso
Ryan David Kennedy
Hunter James Kuester
DeSean Mykel Liedtke
Brody Quinton Lindauer
Logan Jay Lowry
Jorden Lee Madsen
Tamyra Maldonado
Heather Sienna Martin
Austin Mykel McCree
Jaden Russell Menlove
Bryler Leigh Morgan
Karsen Michael Morgan
Tyson Reece Nichols
Joseph Paul Nickell
Tysen M. Nielson
Lyndsie Alexis Norwood
Ryker Royden Patterson
Cayla Rose Pena
Yuliana Plancarte-Gomez
Nicholas Nunez Poen
Kayleigh Tammy Pope
Tristan Mathew Porter
Cole Stephen Prince
Tristan Ray Ralphs
Haydin Nicole Randel
Takota Kade Reeves
Joseph David Gagne Rice
Cody Trapper Richards
Annie Lee Robinette
Angelina Marie Robles
Sarah Ann Roseberry
Chance James Scothern
Joshua Coy Seber
Leonardo Garcia Segoviano
Gavin Lance Serna
Tara Anne Smith
Gregory Jensen Summers
Kaion Lionaka Tarbet
Brett Orion Taylor
Gabriel Isaiah Taylor
Ethyn Makai Thompson
Sawyer Todd Velasquez
Cooper Cameron Ward
Xavier R. Watters
Austin James Watts
Kayden Dean Weeks
Ryan Kristene Wells
Brigham Zeke Workman
GED recipients
Garrit Kevin Baird
James Christopher Bernsdorff
Antony Leon Camarillo
Christopher Carreno Cervantes
Moises Logan Espinoza
Victor Manuel Gonzalez
Kevin Chandler Helquist
Jeanah Charin Mills
Traper Sampson L. Murray
Ryann Jean Rousseau
Kellen Joseph Shinkle