The graduating class of Sunrise High School announces its commencement exercises at 5 p.m. Thursday, June 17 at the high school, 230 W. 200 South, Brigham City. Tickets are not required for admission.

When the alternative program was first implemented in Box Elder School District, the north and south school within-a-school programs of the school district were combined into one. In 2002, the Community High School was organized. This year a beautiful new high school building was completed for the alternative high school, and with the move back to the new building the school also received the new name of Sunrise High School.

Sunrise High School is an AdvancED Accredited high school and offers a traditional High School diploma, an Adult Education Secondary Diploma as well as GED preparation.

The 2021 graduating class of Sunrise High includes:

Sierra Kay Ablia

Preston Bryant Alvarez

Tyler Michael Bergman

Arturo A Bernal

Austin Michael Bignell

Dylan Frank Bost

Hayden Kimberly Braegger

Sonya Maria Brison

Alyssa Ann Bronson

Harley Greer Camarillo

Cooper Ben Case

Patrick Scott Matin-Ao Christopher

Carson Gram Clifford

Konnor Paul Douglass

Andrew William Carlos Fletcher

Tate Allen Gerlach

Colby Shawn Gordon

Cecilia Mahree Green

Taylor Lynn Grover

Kyrra Dana Hardy

Breanne Rae Hartman

Mikeal Miah Hess

Brooklyn Hofmeister

Alejandro Jimenez

Hayden Kain Johnsen

Cameron Alan Johnson

Dominick Miguel Johnson

Dalton Nathan Jones

Gracey Cedar Kelsey

Calob Joseph Kelso

Ryan David Kennedy

Hunter James Kuester

DeSean Mykel Liedtke

Brody Quinton Lindauer

Logan Jay Lowry

Jorden Lee Madsen

Tamyra Maldonado

Heather Sienna Martin

Austin Mykel McCree

Jaden Russell Menlove

Bryler Leigh Morgan

Karsen Michael Morgan

Tyson Reece Nichols

Joseph Paul Nickell

Tysen M. Nielson

Lyndsie Alexis Norwood

Ryker Royden Patterson

Cayla Rose Pena

Yuliana Plancarte-Gomez

Nicholas Nunez Poen

Kayleigh Tammy Pope

Tristan Mathew Porter

Cole Stephen Prince

Tristan Ray Ralphs

Haydin Nicole Randel

Takota Kade Reeves

Joseph David Gagne Rice

Cody Trapper Richards

Annie Lee Robinette

Angelina Marie Robles

Sarah Ann Roseberry

Chance James Scothern

Joshua Coy Seber

Leonardo Garcia Segoviano

Gavin Lance Serna

Tara Anne Smith

Gregory Jensen Summers

Kaion Lionaka Tarbet

Brett Orion Taylor

Gabriel Isaiah Taylor

Ethyn Makai Thompson

Sawyer Todd Velasquez

Cooper Cameron Ward

Xavier R. Watters

Austin James Watts

Kayden Dean Weeks

Ryan Kristene Wells

Brigham Zeke Workman

GED recipients

Garrit Kevin Baird

James Christopher Bernsdorff

Antony Leon Camarillo

Christopher Carreno Cervantes

Moises Logan Espinoza

Victor Manuel Gonzalez

Kevin Chandler Helquist

Jeanah Charin Mills

Traper Sampson L. Murray

Ryann Jean Rousseau

Kellen Joseph Shinkle

