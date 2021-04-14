As spring cleaning efforts begin, don’t forget your medicine cabinet. According to the National Survey on Drug Use and Health (NSDUH), over 16 million Americans misused controlled prescription drugs in 2019. The study shows that a majority of misused medications were obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet.
The 20th Take Back Day will take place on Saturday, April 24, and Tremonton City Police Department has partnered with the Box Elder Safe Communities Coalition and the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) to organize a collection site event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Kent’s Market, 300 E. Main St., Tremonton.
The event will allow community members to safely and securely dispose of any unused or expired prescriptions and help prevent drug misuse in our State. All COVID-19 safety measures will be in place, and individuals will be able to simply drive through and drop off their medications. All prescription drugs will be accepted, as well as over-the-counter medications, vitamins, and veterinary medications. The Take Back Day collection site will also accept vape pens, cartridges, or other e-cigarette devices (without the batteries in the device). Needles and syringes will not be accepted.
If you miss your local Take Back Day and need to dispose of prescription medications, you can find year-round drop off locations online at knowyourscript.org. This site also provides tips on doing your part to decrease misuse, abuse and risk of opioid overdose deaths.
To learn more about National Drug Take Back Day, please visit the DEA’s website at takebackday.dea.gov. To learn more how you can get involved with the local Box Elder Safe Communities Coalition visit utahprevention.org.