Take time to learn rich history of local veterans
In this season of gratitude, I have thought a lot about the sacrifices that our community’s veterans have made for our country. I am grateful for our Memorial Park in downtown Tremonton, the new city mural to honor Gail Halvorsen, “The Candy Bomber,” and tributes to the Borgstrom brothers and other Bear River Valley veterans displayed at our community museum on Tremonton’s Main Street. But do we know their stories of courage and sacrifice?
For over a decade some years ago, an English teacher at Bear River High School, Tamara Crozier Newman of Bothwell, assigned her students to interview veterans and write their stories. The episodes they uncovered stunned both students and teacher alike. So remarkable were the contributions of our local servicemen that Tamara returned to interview many of them herself. She recorded their stories in several individual booklets.
Because of Tamara Newman’s foresight and interviewing skills, all of us can read about the captivity and survival of Charlie Goodliffe of Park Valley in a prisoner of war camp in the Philippines, and that of Ace Christiansen of Elwood in a Japanese prison camp, each for 3-1/2 years. Another booklet tells of Kimi and Jim Tazoi of Garland, their poor treatment as Japanese Americans in this country during WWII, and Jim’s subsequent heroic military service in Europe, whose company was the most decorated of any during the war, including rescuing the “Lost Battalion.” Bryan Blanthorn of Grouse Creek was on the USS Indianapolis when it delivered the atomic bomb to Tinian and was one of only 321 survivors of nearly 1200 seaman when the ship was sunk by a Japanese sub. And Dale Young of Perry was a medic with the evacuation hospital that followed General Patton’s army into Germany and treated survivors of a Nazi concentration camp that Patton’s army liberated.
These stories are at the heart of American military history, and the heroes of this history lived among us, all the while most of us had no idea what they had suffered for the cause of freedom. These booklets should be mandatory reading for everyone who lives in our community. You can check them out from either the Tremonton or Garland Public Library or purchase your own copies at Feldman’s on West Main in Tremonton. We can also learn more by interviewing other veterans around us and recording their stories, too.
We must give more reverence and thanks to our veterans. And a tribute to Tamara Newman for the outstanding and dedicated service she has given to acquaint us with such heroic efforts made by our own servicemen and women to protect the freedoms that we enjoy.
Roberta H. Fronk
Tremonton