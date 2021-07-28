“The power to tax is the power to destroy.” One can only conclude that our representatives are trying to destroy our families by continuing to take our hard earned income that we need to take care of our families.
The Brigham City mayor and council was wanting to raise the citizens taxes by 111% in 2019. There were an estimate of hundred people who showed up and many voiced their opposition to this tax increase. Brigham City increased taxes to 67% and now they are back for more, along with other municipalities and the taxing entity, the Box Elder School District.
Brigham City in 2018 wanted to transfer almost $4 million from the utility fund; $32,756 from the storm drain fund and an additional $50,000 from the utility fund to the emergency fund. Officials say using utility revenue in the general fund helps keep taxes low, really?
Several citizens spoke out against this transferring of money back in 2018. Now in 2021, Brigham City again wants to transfer almost $4 million from the utility fund, as well as $32,355 from the storm drain fund to the general fund. Also, to include an additional $50,000 transfer from the utility fund to the emergency disaster-capital project fund, and $50,000 to the general improvement capital project fund.
Does our government do anything to restore our government back to it’s limited, and proper role? No, they keep adding more and more unconstitutional services like the pickle ball courts, the almost $1 million they took from the citizens to build a recreation office or over $60,000 to remodel the Brigham City council room which there was nothing wrong with the former council room, or adding a splash pad, etc., etc. Our government does not have a revenue problem, they have a spending problem.
Please attend your local government meetings and stand up for your property. If you cannot attend, send an email or a letter expressing your opposition. I am especially concerned about our elderly citizens who are on a fixed income, please stand up for them too.