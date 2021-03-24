GBB vs Logan Taylor

Bear River’s Olivia Taylor (20) goes in for a layup as Logan’s Amber Kartchner (11) defends in the quarterfinals of the state 4A playoffs Monday, March 1 at Sevier Valley Center in Richfield.

 Leader/John Fronk

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Four Bear River High girls basketball players have been named to the 2020-21 All-Region 11 team, including a first-teamer and three honorable mentions.

Olivia Taylor, who led the Bears during her senior season to the quarterfinals of the Utah 4A state playoffs, was named to the first team. Taylor came in second among all individual scorers in the region this season with 16.9 points per game. She was named to the second team last year.

Three Bears made the honorable mention list: Kate Dahle, Lyza Pebley and Gracie Riley.

Logan’s Amber Kartchner, who battled against Taylor in the 4A quarterfinal match, was named both the overall most valuable player for the region and defensive MVP.

Sky View’s Vanessa Hall garnered coach of the year honors.

Region XI Girls Basketball MVP

Amber Kartchner — Logan

Defensive MVP

Amber Kartchner — Logan

Coach of the Year

Vanessa Hall – Sky View

1st Team All-Region

Haley Anderson — Ridgeline

Olivia Taylor – Bear River

Macy Hellstern – Sky View

Maren McKenna — Green Canyon

Sarah Litchford — Ridgeline

2nd Team All-Region

Taylor Rose — Logan

Hannah Radford – Sky View

Landree Spackman – Green Canyon

Melanie Hiatt – Sky View

Kaitlyn Smart – Sky View

Honorable Mention (Others Receiving Votes)

Kate Dahle — Bear River

Lyza Pebley — Bear River

Gracie Riley – Bear River

Havyn Brown – Mt. Crest

Sadie Coggins – Mt. Crest

Paige LaRocco – Mt. Crest

Alec Kennington – Logan

Gracie Rigby – Sky View

Jayden Beach – Green Canyon

McKenna Crane – Green Canyon

Brooke Monson – Green Canyon

Sarah Blau – Green Canyon

Macie Brown – Ridgeline

Nia Damuni – Ridgeline

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.