Four Bear River High girls basketball players have been named to the 2020-21 All-Region 11 team, including a first-teamer and three honorable mentions.
Olivia Taylor, who led the Bears during her senior season to the quarterfinals of the Utah 4A state playoffs, was named to the first team. Taylor came in second among all individual scorers in the region this season with 16.9 points per game. She was named to the second team last year.
Three Bears made the honorable mention list: Kate Dahle, Lyza Pebley and Gracie Riley.
Logan’s Amber Kartchner, who battled against Taylor in the 4A quarterfinal match, was named both the overall most valuable player for the region and defensive MVP.
Sky View’s Vanessa Hall garnered coach of the year honors.
Region XI Girls Basketball MVP
Amber Kartchner — Logan
Defensive MVP
Amber Kartchner — Logan
Coach of the Year
Vanessa Hall – Sky View
1st Team All-Region
Haley Anderson — Ridgeline
Olivia Taylor – Bear River
Macy Hellstern – Sky View
Maren McKenna — Green Canyon
Sarah Litchford — Ridgeline
2nd Team All-Region
Taylor Rose — Logan
Hannah Radford – Sky View
Landree Spackman – Green Canyon
Melanie Hiatt – Sky View
Kaitlyn Smart – Sky View
Honorable Mention (Others Receiving Votes)
Kate Dahle — Bear River
Lyza Pebley — Bear River
Gracie Riley – Bear River
Havyn Brown – Mt. Crest
Sadie Coggins – Mt. Crest
Paige LaRocco – Mt. Crest
Alec Kennington – Logan
Gracie Rigby – Sky View
Jayden Beach – Green Canyon
McKenna Crane – Green Canyon
Brooke Monson – Green Canyon
Sarah Blau – Green Canyon
Macie Brown – Ridgeline
Nia Damuni – Ridgeline