Teaser/other Nov 3, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TEASER: Bear River High wraps up fall sports season/page A3FOLIO: Number 42 Volume 103INDEX: × Advertisement Local A2Sports A3Obituaries A4 Story continues below video Society A4Rurals A5Classifieds A6INSERTS: Kent’s, Darigold, Smart SourceINSIDE QUOTE: "We are excited about our young team and the promising future they have ahead of them." —Tyrell Neal, page A3 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags A4 Inside Quote Classified Advertising Publishing Printing Obituary Page Volume Index Final Season Wrap Future Folio Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments. Recommended for you News Trending Today State eyes northern Utah valley to store Bear River water UPDATE: 29-year-old killed in Logan Canyon crash identified City of Logan to host popular Witches Dance at Halloween festival Two colleges in Utah continue to lose students; USU seeing decline steady out Accidents damage home, cattle