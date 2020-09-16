The Bear River girls’ tennis team hit the road to Cache Valley last week in the midst of a long stretch away from home, picking up a big team win at Sky View before falling at Mountain Crest.
On Tuesday, Sept. 8, the Bears rolled into Smithfield and came away with a 3-2 win. In first singles, Erika Olsen continued her strong play, defeating Sky View’s Rachel Lattin in straight sets, 6-0, 6-2. In other singles matches, Bear River’s Kelby Jensen lost to Rachel Chipman, 7-6, 6-2; while the Bears’ KatieJo Litchford pulled out the win over Katelyn Burt, 7-5, 6-3.
The doubles matches were split. The Bear River tandem of Carisa and Shannon Epling got the win over the Bobcats’ Alijah Thedell and Saydee Godfrey, rallying after to dropping the first set 3-6 to pull out a close win with scores of 7-6 and 7-5 in the second and third sets.
Sky View’s Sam Johnson and McKenna Morrison took the second doubles match, 6-3, 1-6, 6-3, over Bear River’s Jessa Carlson and Maddie Bywater.
On Wednesday, Sept. 9 in Hyrum, Olsen won again in convincing fashion as she topped Mountain Crest’s Rachel Powell, 6-2, 6-0. However, it would be the only win for the Bears on the day as Jensen and Litchford fell in their singles matches. In doubles, the Eplings lost in straight sets, while Carlson and Bywater won their first set 6-1 but fell in the next two by scores of 2-6 and 3-6.
This week brings two more region duals for the Bears, starting with a trip to Logan on Tuesday, Sept. 15. Bear River then gets to finally return home for the first time in three weeks when the girls host Ridgeline on Thursday, Sept. 17. Matches are scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m.