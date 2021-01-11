Teresa G. Cluff Mosley-Gunter
(Dec. 14, 1956-Jan. 5, 2021)
On December 14, 1956, a very special light came into the world in the person of Teresa Gale Cluff. On January 5, 2021 she left us and returned to heaven.
Teresa was born to Robert and Joyce Cluff in Boise, Idaho. She spent her early years in Meridian, Idaho attending local schools. She attended BSU for a short time. She was later trained in optical work with Shopko and worked there for several years.
In her late 30s she met and married James Mosley. That marriage yielded a son, E.J. Mosley, who was stillborn at six months. She was devastated by this as all she wanted was to have a family. She later divorced and had one more stillborn, Stephen.
After her divorce, she moved to the Twin Falls, Idaho area and worked for Sears and at the Stockyards as a cook. Because of bubbling personality, she made many friends that she had for life.
In September 2013 she met her future husband, David Gunter. In 2014, she moved to Garland, Utah with David. When he got sick in 2018, they were married in Twin Falls, Idaho. They settled in Tremonton, Utah and later moved to Bear River/Brigham City, Utah, where they bought a home on her birthday and lived until she passed.
She was preceded in death by her two sons, E.J. and Stephen, and her parents Robert W. and Joyce Cluff. She is survived by her husband, David G. Gunter Jr. of Brigham City, Utah; a brother, Robert G. (Jen) Cluff of Boise; two nephews, Jessie Cluff and Jacob Cluff, both of Boise; and many aunts, uncles and cousins, as well as children and many family members on the side of David’s family. She will be missed by many and all who knew her.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, January 14, 2021 in Twin Falls, Idaho at 11 a.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home. Viewing from 9 to 11 a.m. Interment will follow at the Snake River Canyon Veterans Cemetery in Buhl, Idaho.
Those who wish may share memories and condolences on her memorial page at www.magicvaleyfuneralhome.com