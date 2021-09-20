Local schoolchildren who are too young to be vaccinated against COVID-19 could be required under a new directive from health officials to show they haven’t been infected with the coronavirus in order to keep attending classes in person.
Last Thursday, the Bear River Health Department issued a public health order enabling, but not mandating a “classroom test-to-stay program” in elementary schools across the Bear River region, which includes the Box Elder School District.
Under the order, which takes effect Monday, Sept. 20, any students, faculty or volunteers present in a classroom that has had three or more confirmed COVID-19 cases within a 7-day period might have to produce a negative test result to continue with in-person learning or working at the school. In cases where test-to-stay procedures are implemented, those who test positive or refuse a test will be barred from attending classes in person for 10 days.
Jordan Mathis, health officer for the Bear River Health Department, said the department is required under state law to put measures in place to minimize public health risks and prevent the spread of infectious diseases. He said the health department will be working with individual school districts and charter schools on a case-by-case basis to determine whether test-to-stay protocols should be put in place.
“It gives us a tool that could require testing. It does say ‘may,’ not ‘shall,’” Mathis said. “The way we wrote it gives us a little bit of latitude to look at each situation rather than just having a hard, fast number.”
For example, a student could start feeling sick over the weekend and test positive on a Monday without necessarily exposing others in the classroom setting, in which case the entire class might not need to be tested, he said.
The bottom line, he said, is providing the best possible protection for the more than 37,500 children who make up about a quarter of the population in the Bear River Health District (Box Elder, Cache and Rich counties), but so far have not been approved to receive a vaccine against COVID-19.
“The vaccine is the best measure, but we don’t have that for this age group,” he said.
Since the order applies only to elementary schools, the health department and school districts must obtain permission from parents or legal guardians before administering any tests to students.
Earlier this year, the Utah Legislature implemented a new rule that requires test-to-stay measures when certain thresholds of COVID-19 are reached at given school. For larger schools with at least 1,500 students, that threshold is 2% of students. For schools with fewer than 1,500 students, test-to-stay is required if 30 or more students test positive.
Mathis said that while the rule is well-intended, the way it is written doesn’t account for potential outbreaks at smaller schools.
“The reality is, our smallest school only has 117 students,” he said. “If we wait for 30 cases there, that’s 25 percent of the student body, and at that point we have a lot of spread.”
The local health department’s order will help address such situations at smaller schools, he said, and follows longstanding procedures in place for other types of outbreaks.
“There is a precedent for this,” he said. “It works with head lice, and we’re hoping we can make it work with COVID-19 in the same setting.”
The local order had to be approved by the Bear River Board of Health, the governing body of the health department, before moving forward. The board includes an official from each of the three counties in the Bear River Health District, including Box Elder County Commissioner Jeff Scott, who currently serves as chairman.
The order remains subject to approval by county executives, who must decide every 30 days whether to keep it in place. It is written to automatically expire 60 days after a vaccine is approved for children younger than 12.
The order comes nearly a month after the start of the school year, and as COVID-19 cases have been on the rise locally. According to health department data, the rate of new infections in Box Elder County nearly doubled from mid-August to mid-September, with a seven-day average of more than 40 new cases per day last week.
Mathis said public feedback on the order has ranged from “thankful” to “not really pleased.”
He said that by working with local school districts to implement a policy that has some flexibility, the order strikes a middle ground between protecting the health of children who aren’t yet eligible to receive a vaccine and minimizing disruption to in-person education.
“Once we have (a vaccine for children) available, we will shift our efforts to that tool,” he said.