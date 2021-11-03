While new infections of COVID-19 have been leveling off around much of Utah in recent weeks, Box Elder County has seen a surge, and part of it is due to a rising number of confirmed cases among children.
According to the latest available figures from the Bear River Health Department and Utah Department of Health, the percentage of COVID-19 tests coming back positive in Box Elder County hovered around 20% throughout October — roughly double the statewide rate — and young children are accounting for a higher proportion of those new cases.
“Most of the state is leveling off,” said Box Elder County Commissioner Jeff Scott, who also sits on the Bear River Board of Health. “We’re still actually increasing.”
Because Box Elder currently has one of the highest positivity rates among all 29 counties in Utah, county commissioners recently voted to extend the “test-to-stay” order issued by the health department in mid-September for another month. The order allows schools to implement a test-to-stay procedure in elementary classrooms where three or more students, faculty or volunteers tested positive for COVID-19 in a seven-day period.
Test to stay, a procedure implemented by the Utah Legislature this year, requires students to obtain a negative COVID-19 test if they wish to attend classes or school events over a 10-day outbreak period. Under the law as written by the legislature, local elementary schools would need to reach 30 active COVID-19 infections in the entire student body, as opposed to the health department’s three per classroom.
Box Elder Commissioner Jeff Hadfield agreed that the order should be extended based on the recent trend.
“If it were decreasing, I would probably say let it go,” Hadfield said, “but since (cases are) increasing, we probably ought to keep it.”
Bear River Health Director Jordan Mathis said he would encourage the order to continue because the local modification to the test-to-stay protocol has allowed classrooms to find positive cases much faster, and Scott agreed.
“It’s shown to be very, very effective in schools in identifying those that do have it, and in helping to keep the rest of the kids in class so we don’t have schools closing down,” Scott said.
The Box Elder commission’s decision to extend the order contrasts with Cache County, where officials allowed it to expire on Oct. 20. Box Elder County commissioners will have to decide again in mid-November whether to extend the order for another 30 days, or allow it to expire as their counterparts in Cache County have already done.
Testing data from the local health department indicates that children are accounting for a higher proportion of COVID-19 infections in recent months in the tri-county Bear River Health District comprised of Box Elder, Cache and Rich counties.
In 2020, children aged 9 or younger typically accounted for between 2% and 5% of all documented COVID-19 infections in the area. Since the beginning of the current school year, that share has risen to between 10% and 18%.
The increase may be due in part to the fact that more children are being tested because of test-to-stay initiatives while the testing rate among the population as a whole has been steady or on the decline, but it also reveals that children are more susceptible to the coronavirus than initially thought.
“The number of children hospitalized (due to COVID-19) is also going up, so we’re concerned about that demographic,” Scott said, adding that parents who don’t want their children to receive the free testing can still opt out and keep their kids out of the classroom during the 10-day outbreak period.
Last week, the U.S. moved a step closer to expanding COVID-19 vaccinations for millions more children as government advisers endorsed kid-size doses of Pfizer’s shots for 5- to 11-year-olds.
The Food and Drug Administration paved the way on Friday, saying the vaccine’s benefits in preventing COVID-19 in that age group outweigh any potential risks. That includes questions about a heart-related side effect that’s been very rare in teens and young adults despite their use of a much higher vaccine dose.
While children are far less likely than older people to get severe COVID-19, ultimately many panelists decided it’s important to give parents the choice to protect their youngsters — especially those at high risk of illness or who live in places where other precautions, like masks in schools, aren’t being used.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was expected to give final approval to the vaccine for younger children on Tuesday.
Infections have been on a recent downward swing in the U.S., currently averaging about 73,000 new cases per day compared with 173,000 in mid-September.
Nearly 191 million people in the United States are fully inoculated against COVID-19, about 58% of the population. The country is on the verge of expanding its vaccination effort to children aged 5 to 11, but that won’t come until after Halloween pending final approval from the CDC.
More than 53% of Box Elder County residents are now vaccinated, according to state data. That’s slightly below the statewide average, but the number has been climbing steadily.
The Associated Press contributed to this article.