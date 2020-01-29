The Portage Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints had a great outing on Saturday, Jan. 25. They joined with other church wards around the area for a stake ski night at Cherry Peak Resort. The weather was perfect, especially if you like the cold and white winter kind.
I would like to share with you an experience that Grant and I had this past week at Dr. LaMar Johnson’s office in Brigham City. Dr. Johnson is our dog’s veterinarian, and I might add, one of the best I have ever had! We took Bailey and Gretchen for shots and general examination last week.
Gretchen does not look forward to these visits. She is so anxious and nervous when we take her that she has to have shots to help her relax and go to sleep. Then the doctor can give her the shots and at the same time trim her nails and examine her! I say this with an exclamation mark because she stepped on my bare foot last week and almost drew blood! Well, I’m exaggerating a little, but not much!
Gretchen has a thyroid problem and all was well with both dogs. I mention this to you because I want people to know that this office has such kind and caring people. You can tell that they truly love their jobs and treat animals and humans both respect and kindness. One time when we were visiting, two women came in with two beautiful Great Danes. As we visited with them, they told us that they had come all the way from Moab to see Dr. Johnson.
Lisa L. Bingham’s dad is visiting here in town again. I am glad because every time he visits her he visits with us also. He is a character and it is fun to have him come and hear his stories and life from Kansas to Nevada. One time he brought us a chocolate pie and I am here to tell you, he is one great cook! He has also helped us in many other ways besides just being our friend. Please stay as long as you want to, Charlie.
Yes, Vera Rose is still in town and she is ok. People have been concerned about her. She has loaned her car to her son in Malad while his car is being repaired. She is so grateful for the people in town that keep her dug out, scraping the snow out in front of her house and also the sidewalk to the front door and mailbox.
Thank you to the Box Elder County Road Department for sanding a couple of times on 25800 or Main Street. This street has a lot of tall, big trees and causes a lot of shade during stormy days and after. We appreciate the help.
Just a note that we should all be grateful for the care and assist the county does. In so many ways they look after Portage and smaller communities in our county that citizens don’t even realize.