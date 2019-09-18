I would like to thank all the citizens who came to the Aug. 29 Brigham City public hearing, to stand not only for their liberty but for the liberty of all the citizens of Brigham. It was estimated that 100 citizens attended, a few still wanted the recreation center built, but the majority was against it.
Thankfully, representatives listened and the tax increase of 111% is now reduced to 69%, which is still a lot. This rate can be further decreased by eliminating a full-time fire marshal-$91,000; reducing the wages of the advanced EMT/Firefighters-$115,000; Two additional paramedic firefighters-$91,000; Additional K-9 police officer-$152,000; to a more reasonable salary for our rural community. We use to have a volunteer Fire department, we need to bring it back.
The library should be turned over to the free market system, then you would not be forced to pay for a library you never use, forced to fund revisionist history books or books that go against your moral standards.
There were two more public hearings that same evening that many had to leave before they took place. The Brigham City Redevelopment Agency should be shut down as well as the Brigham City Municipal Building Authority. The Redevelopment Agency competes with the free market system and picks winners and losers in businesses to come to a redevelopment site, giving tax incentives/exemptions which is unfair to other businesses.
The Municipal Building Authority funds the Academy Convention Center which Derek Oyler reported cannot be sold because of the bond holders. Are the citizens responsible to the bond holders? Should the citizens be forced to subsidize the Academy Convention Center? No, it is not the proper role of government and our representatives need to correct this so the citizens will be released from the financial bondage the representatives have put them in.
Free markets are always the solution to non-essential government services. Again, we ask our representatives to restore our government back to it's small, limited, proper role.
DeAnna Hardy
Brigham City