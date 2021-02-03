Dear Editor,
As Christmas approached us in 2020 many of our Club families and families throughout Box Elder and Cache County needed a helping hand due to Covid. It is just not easy on anyone to be surrounded by plenty of reminders that Christmas is around the corner, there is little money, if any, for a special toy for a child, and the anticipation of Christmas and Santa coming to town.
Because of the generous helping hand of many to bring the necessary food, toys, and joy to our local families, the Boys & Girls Club of Northern Utah was able to help nearly a hundred families from the Club or referred by other non-profits in our communities. These families were planning on being able to do Christmas as they traditionally do each year but 2020 was no ordinary year.
Christmas is such a special time, to help those who need a little extra help. Every kid should get a Santa Claus visit, it is just that Christmas magic that should be brought to all kids. The Boys & Girls Club of Northern Utah would like to thank the following for bringing that magic to our families: Brigham-Tremonton Board of Realtors, Member’s First Credit Union, Nucor Steel, Wal-Mart Distribution Center, Ann Henderson, Hank & Jan Dovey, Marty Moore, Mark Nielsen, Holly Bell, James Thomas, Jonathan Roberts, Mark & Karen Cronin, Stan & Jennifer Summer, Hunter & Yoyo Hu, Cindy Parson, Julie Campbell, Kayla Bingham, LouAnn Christensen, Lisa Pugsley and Brenda Larsen.
Sincerely,
Jenny Schulze
Chief of Operations
Boys & Girls Club of Northern Utah