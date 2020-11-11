Thanks for support of first pumpkin walk
The club members of GFWC, Women’s Civic League would like to thank the community for their overwhelming support of the First Annual Pumpkin Walk. A special thanks to the Tremonton City Council for co-sponsoring the event; to the city employees for their assistance in preparing the path, and in setting up and taking down; and to Marc Christensen for providing rides to those who could not walk the path.
Thanks to the following groups for the displays: Box Elder 4 H, Lions Club-Light Show, Wanna Massage-Chalk Art, Bear River Middle School, Box Elder School District Foundation, Simmons Family, Hello Hauls, Heinsoha Family, Utah State University-Tremonton, Aspen Grove RV Park, Hwy 102 Soap Emporium & Imagine It, Post Consumer Brands, ROL CT Playgroup, Bear River FFA, Cub Scout Pac 636, Academy Mortgage, Boys and Girls Club of Northern Utah, The Valley Headliner-BRVNEWS.com, North Park School/PTA, McKinley Elementary, Harris Intermediate School GYC/Hope, Pizza Plus, Parker Play Town & Stroke of Paint, MU Discovery Destination, Goring Ranch-Gypsy Camp, Gypsies-Stephanie, Kellie, Angel, and Rachelle, Headless Horseman-Roger.
There would not have been a pumpkin walk without the participation of these groups.
There were an amazing amount of visitors, and because of their generous donations the club will be donating $1,000 to Tremonton City for the future development of the Holmgren Nature Trail. We are all looking forward to next year’s 2nd Annual Pumpkin Walk to be even bigger!
For anyone that would like to volunteer and give back to our communities, come and join us for a COVID-safe activity, a Drive-In Membership Drive. We will circle the cars for our meeting. No reservations are needed, just come and find out about our 80-year-old community club on Nov. 12, 2020 at 6 p.m. at East Garland Park, 14400 N. 4400 West. A hot meal will be served. Join us for Fun, Food and Friendship.
For more information, call Trisha Butler at (435) 466-0141, Tonya Woodruff at (435) 452-1106, or Linda Kuwana at (435) 538-1276.
Respectfully,
Kathy Bessinger
Corresponding Secretary
GFWC Women’s Civic League
Tremonton