Thanks for support of food pantry
To the citizens of Bear River Valley:
I would like to extend a special thank you to the good people of our valley. The Tremonton Community Food Pantry has been overwhelmed by the generosity of the people in our valley.
We have had a significant increase in the needs of our citizens last year. Yet, even in the face of increased need we have had donations come into the pantry. I would like to thank Tremonton City, every group, club, school, churches, business and private donors for their thoughtfulness and willingness to aid those that are in need.
To my volunteers, thank you so much, without your help and hard work, I could not do my job. Our pantry could not run without these donations and I am always overwhelmed by how willing you are to help and give, especially in the face economic circumstances.
Thank you and may your lives be blessed for the part you play in keeping our area fed and cared for.
Sincerely,
Cathy Newman
Pantry Director