Premium Meat Co. which is owned and operated by Doug, Kathy, Amanda, Travis, and Tyona Price would like to thank all of those involved in making the Box Elder County Junior Livestock Auction such a great success this year! For the last 21 years, we have loved the opportunity to support the youth in our community by purchasing their 4-H animals, including the five purchased this year. Raising these animals gives these young people great life experiences and the money that they earn at the auction gives them opportunity to fund higher education or future careers in agriculture. We are so grateful to live and work in Box Elder County where the county fair is supported by so many individuals making it the biggest fair in the state of Utah.
Travis Price
Bear River City