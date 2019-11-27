In many ways, the Bear River Valley Senior Center is the heart of the Tremonton community, a place where old friends meet and reminisce, play board games, shoot pool or just hang out.
The sense of community at the Tremonton City-owned and operated center is especially strong around this time of year, when people pack the house for what has become an enduring tradition.
More than 100 people showed up last Friday, Nov. 22 for the senior center’s annual Thanksgiving dinner. In keeping with tradition, city officials, staff and other volunteers were on hand to serve the meal. The spirit of the event was put succinctly by the message on Tremonton Mayor Roger Fridal’s serving apron: “Gather together, give thanks, eat pie.”
As a bonus, the Reflections of Bear River Valley singing group showed up to serenade diners with holiday classics and other selections appropriate to the spirit of the season. There was also a raffle for a homemade quilt, which was drawing plenty of interest.
Jenny Christensen, a longtime employee of the senior center who took over as director earlier this year, said she was overwhelmed by the turnout from the community and the volunteer effort.
“All our staff is here, our volunteers, everyone has just been great,” Christensen said.
Along with the meals that were delivered at home to those who couldn’t make it to the center last Friday, she said some 260 people would be served Thanksgiving dinner by the combined effort.