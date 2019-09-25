Clyde E. Borgstrom
PFC Clyde E. Borgstrom, U.S. Marine Corps, was born Feb. 15, 1916 in Penrose, Utah. He enlisted in the Marines in 1940 and was killed in Guadalcanal on March 17, 1944. He was the first of the four brothers who gave their lives in service of their country.
Elmer LeRoy Borgstrom
PFC Elmer LeRoy Borgstrom, U.S. Army, was born April 30, 1914 in Penrose, Utah. He was drafted into the Army in November 1942 and was killed in action with the 91st Infantry Division in Italy on June 22, 1944. He was the second of the four brothers to give his life in service.
Rolon D. Borgstrom
Sgt. Rolon D. Borgstrom, U.S. Air Force, was born May 5, 1925 in Thatcher, Utah. He was drafted into the service in 1943 and assigned to a bomber crew based in England, and was killed in a raid over Germany on Aug. 8, 1944. He was a twin brother of Rulon, and the third of the four brothers to give his life in service.
Rulon J. Borgstrom
PFC Rulon J. Borgstrom, U.S. Army, was born May 5, 1925 in Thatcher, Utah. He entered military service in 1943 and was an infantryman with the 38th Regiment, 2nd Division. He died of wounds received Aug. 25, 1944 while attacking LeDreff, France. He was the last of four brothers to die in military service in a period of less than six months, and the twin of Rolon, an Air Force pilot who was killed in a raid over Germany just 17 days earlier.