The framing of our president continues
The witch hunt has now finally culminated into a witch trial. It started the day President Trump was inaugurated and ever since the Dems have been looking for a needle in a haystack to impeach our President. Their repeated phrase: “no one is above the law” includes congress as well, the 20 million illegal immigrants the Dems have done nothing about, have virtually invaded our country, along with drugs and human trafficking, even calling it a manufactured crises, refusing to fund the wall to protect the USA.
The FBI is not above the law either by falsifying applications to the FISA court with no less than 17 fundamental omissions, using a fake foreign dossier, paid for by Hillary and the DNC as evidence, with three additional requests to spy on the Trump campaign. It was systemic abuse of power by the FBI and even higher up, with willful errors and omissions to gain access spying into the Trump campaign.
Passing the USMCA after laying dormant on Pelosis disk for 13 months does not make the Dems look any better. Do they think by feeding us a spoon of honey we the American people will swallow our Presidents impeachment, hook line and sinker? As Al Green (D-TX) so blatantly states to the news media, “if we don’t impeach Trump he will get re-elected.”
The upper leadership in the FBI are disgracefully gone. How can the American people ever believe another CNN, ABC, CBS, MSNBC and NBC news report by the liberal news media that have been feeding the public fake or censured news for the last three years and most likely will continue to do so. They have been shamefully proven wrong. This whole mess was just part of a failed cue. It makes the partisan impeachment of our President even more laughable and incoherent. It will only lead to a landslide election in 2020 for no President has accomplished as much to make our country great again than Trump.
Erika Pimper
Brigham City