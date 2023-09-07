Great Salt Lake Lawsuit

A young person runs through the Great Salt Lake on June 15, 2023, near Magna, Utah. A coalition of environmental organizations sued the state of Utah on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, based on accusations that it is not doing enough make sure enough water gets to the shrinking Great Salt Lake.

 AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, file

Utah officials have pushed the Great Salt Lake to the brink of an ecological collapse because they allowed upstream water to be diverted for decades to farmers growing alfalfa, hay and other crops, according to a new lawsuit filed by a coalition of environmental groups.

These conservationists want a court to step in and force the state to let more water reach the largest natural lake west of the Mississippi River, which is an oasis for millions of migratory birds, an engine for Utah’s billion-dollar mineral industry and a tourist attraction.


