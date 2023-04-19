Support Local Journalism

In 1857, a company of Mormon pioneers was stranded in Missouri. They were desperate and without the provisions necessary to complete the long trip to Great Salt Lake City (as it was called then).

John Rees, one of the first settlers in Brigham City and that City’s second mayor was asked by the Prophet Brigham Young to put together a group of sturdy young men who could take wagons full of provisions and supplies from Utah back to Missouri, a 2,600-mile round trip so the emigrants could complete their trek to Utah.


