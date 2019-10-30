Every fall when the leaves start to change colors and fall to the ground and the air gets colder and crisper, the scarecrows of Midland Square come out of hiding ready to amaze, and sometimes haunt, the community.
The tradition started eight years ago when local art teacher, Vicki Merryweather, brought a new idea to life for her students at her studio, The Art Garage. Since then much has changed, many improvements have been made but the fun of it all is the best part for Merryweather.
“I thought the kids needed something where they can bring an idea to the end and I thought, ‘how fun would scarecrows be?’” Merryweather said.
“Honestly, it’s been so fun,” she said about the years working with students on this annual project.
The tradition has also caught the eye of members of the community who will anxiously ask Merryweather when the scarecrows will make their fall debut.
“I’m amazed at the people when I drive by that are taking selfies with the scarecrows,” she said with a laugh.
It takes six weeks for the scarecrows to be ready for display. When it’s time not only do students come out and set up, their families also get to help out. It is an event that includes lots of helping hands and lots of hot chocolate courtesy of Merryweather.
One of the biggest aspects of the success of this tradition comes from community support. Many businesses throughout the years have donated prizes to top scarecrows in different categories. It’s a sign for Merryweather that all kids need an outlet to shine.
“All of us need a place. All of us need a slot to fit into and this is where a lot of them go,” Merryweather said. “I have such funny little characters!”
Merryweather is not only their art teacher but also their biggest supporter.
“I want these kids to reach their potential,” she added. “My biggest frustration is when they don’t think they can do something but I know they can. They need to realize there’s nothing they can’t do. Have an idea and bring it to fruition.”
“At the end we can do anything,” Merryweather said.
Will the tradition continue?
“I can’t stop,” she said laughing. A sign that yes, the scarecrows are here to stay.
Here are this year’s award winning scarecrows:
Scariest: Kimee King
Most Artistic: Brylee Thornley
Best Halloween Themed: Addison Nelson
Most Original: Hallie Hancock
Most Retro: Jens Povey
Torey’s Trends picks:
Lily Hancock
Daisy Dow
Ruby Hansen
Kentley Gardner
Kiya White
Journee Parsons
This year’s business sponsors are Allred Auto Body, Spa and Wellness Center, Torey’s Trends, Wendy’s, Maverick, Brent Layton with Farmer’s Insurance, Greer’s Hardware and Box Elder Area Chamber of Commerce. Their winners include:
Kira Tustian
Gracie Nelson
Avin Cruz
Savannah Moore
Gunner Shelton and Jack Griffiths
Ryan Robison