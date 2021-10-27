Remember, long ago, those funny skinny, rather tall buildings out back, with the half moon on the door and scary path leading up to it? Those may be coming back in vogue if the city sewer pumps keep getting plugged up.
Mayor Brett Merkley has expressed deep concern over this problem. Many odd and assorted items such as towels, Lego pieces, hangers, clothing, etc., have been pulled out of the pumps recently. Repairs are costly to the city. A letter has been sent to citizens asking them to please eliminate debris being stuffed down the bathroom appliance when the garbage can would be the better place for disposal.
At the city council meeting last week, Councilwoman Karen Caldwell said she considered the “Meet Your Candidate Night” impressive and brought up some good ideas that should be looked into.
Caldwell also reported that bids will be coming in shortly from historical restoration companies so future plans can be made for restoration of the Methodist church.
Advertisement
Halloween allows a great time for fun. Century School’s Pumpkin Walk will be Thursday, Oct. 28 with a nursery rhyme theme this year. Trunk or Treat around Corinne School will be Saturday, Oct. 30 at 6 p.m. The Co-op also has scary plans for spooky kids.
There will not be a city council meeting Nov. 2 as it is voting day and ballots can be dropped off at city hall. And sorry for this early reminder, but the annual judging of house/yard Christmas decorations will be Dec. 7.
In a much more somber vein, the community sends heartfelt condolences to family of Shane Baton, and family of Billy Fields who have lost family members recently.