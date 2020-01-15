March 21, 1937 ~ January 12, 2020
A longtime resident of Hooper, Utah, Thomas Dean Wilson, 82, passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020. He was born in Logan, Utah on March 21, 1937, the son of Harry Thomas Jr. and Carrie Brinchley Thorpe Wilson. Tommy and Shirley raised their family of three children Guy, Christy Jo and Cindy (Bear) in Norwalk, California from 1955-1993.
He married Shirley Atkinson on March 24, 1955 in Tremonton, Utah. Shirley passed peacefully away on November 9, 2004.
Tommy was blessed again finding love with Linda Lee Tate, marrying on August 29, 2009 in Roy, Utah. Together they purchased a motor home and traveled the open roads; residing in the southern states for winters. When it came time, they returned home to Hooper, Utah. Tommy and Linda spent a lot of their time sitting on the large deck basking in the view of the Wasatch Mountains.
Tommy was known for his distinct laugh. He loved racing boats, his bright yellow “Harry Canary” with his son Guy racing “Lethal.” He also enjoyed owning and racing a drag car, “Tinker’s Toy.” His greatest love was NASCAR and NHR,A following faithfully John Force and Jeff Gordon. He also enjoyed watching football every Sunday every game during the season, NFL and college. He took pleasure in tinkering in the garage, where you would always hear smooth jazz playing on the stereo, watching TV and shopping.
Tommy is survived by his wife, Linda of Hooper; son Guy (Sandy) Wilson of Ogden; daughters Christy (Laurie) Wilson of Hooper and Cindy (Todd) Pollock of Hooper; 11 grandchildren and 30 great-children; and his sister, Vicki (Bill) Baker. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Shirley; parents; and sisters Dixie and Shirlee.
Grandpa’s loyal sidekick was his grandson Chad. They shared an unbreakable bond known only to the two of them for eternity. It was cherished time together, whether it be idle chit-chat, cleaning cars or sharing banana cream pie.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Lindquist’s Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the mortuary.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.