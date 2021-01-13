BDAY Anderson

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Thora Anderson’s 95th

Thora was raised in Honeyville and moved to Bear River City when she married Blaine Anderson. They raised their family on the farm.

She is a homemaker and excellent cook, always making the holiday dinner special. She is a very talented seamstress, sewing anything from tailored shirts to wedding dresses. There was a new Christmas and Easter dress for each of the granddaughters.

She loved to piece and quilt — making several nice patch quilts for her family. She loved to quilt with the ladies in the ward.

Her family will help her celebrate her birthday: Brian (Cona) Anderson, Scott (Nikki) Anderson, Linda (Newell) Norman.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.