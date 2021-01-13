Thora Anderson’s 95th
Thora was raised in Honeyville and moved to Bear River City when she married Blaine Anderson. They raised their family on the farm.
She is a homemaker and excellent cook, always making the holiday dinner special. She is a very talented seamstress, sewing anything from tailored shirts to wedding dresses. There was a new Christmas and Easter dress for each of the granddaughters.
She loved to piece and quilt — making several nice patch quilts for her family. She loved to quilt with the ladies in the ward.
Her family will help her celebrate her birthday: Brian (Cona) Anderson, Scott (Nikki) Anderson, Linda (Newell) Norman.