Fall is finally upon us and I couldn’t be happier about it! The crisp morning air is back, the sunflowers are everywhere, the leaves will soon be falling from the trees, pumpkins will soon be on every porch, and the scent of pumpkin spice will be in every store. Something about this time of year is just so … refreshing! School has started, routines are in place, and life just feels a little easier now.
This fall, I’ve officially joined the “public-school parent crew” since my oldest daughter went off to kindergarten. I’m setting alarms, rushing to get to the bus on time, receiving information on the PTA, and reading all about the fundraisers. I’m learning where the lost and found is, how to use the app to track the bus, and figuring out what treat to bring in for my daughter’s birthday. I think it’s safe to say that I’m officially immersed in it now.
The first day of school was hard for me because it felt like a piece of my heart was missing (not to sound too dramatic). I’ve had all three of my girls with me, in our home, for years. I’ve been a stay-at-home mom since my kindergartener was born, so it felt wrong to have one of my daughters gone for half of the day.
However, we’re finally getting into a rhythm around here. My oldest daughter gets on the bus, my middle daughter goes to preschool, and when it lines up with my baby taking a nap, it feels like the sun is shining on my face for the first time. I love my kids, but I also really enjoy some peace and quiet mixed into my day.
This fall is going to be a little less eventful than years past since we have schedules to follow now, but I’m still excited to take my girls to a local pumpkin patch, trick-or-treat on Main Street, the annual turkey shoot in Ashton, Idaho, and of course, a local hayride. I even signed up for a Halloween half-marathon and am hoping to get into the “Halloween spirit” (if that’s a thing?)
I hate winter more than most people, so fall is my last hurrah of fun before we all have to get out our “happy lights” and make it until spring (or am I the only one that hates winter?) Whether or not you’re dreading the countdown until winter or not, I hope you get out and enjoy the perfect fall weather and the fun festivities our little city has to offer this time of year.