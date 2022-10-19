The DWR put out a press release last week warning and reminding hunters — one of few demographics likely to be wading around in the state’s waterbodies during October — of the algal bloom threat.
“While they are prepared with decoys, dogs and ammunition, some hunters may not be as prepared to recognize and avoid harmful algal blooms on some Utah waterbodies,” the release begins.
Of the 16 flagged bodies of water, all but two are under a warning advisory, a moderate level of concern. According to the Utah Division of Water Quality, this means visitors to those bodies of water should not swim or water ski; avoid areas of algae when boating; clean fish well and discard guts; keep their animals away; and not drink the water.
The closest bodies of water under this advisory are Mantua Reservoir and the recently opened Pond at Willard Bay State Park in Box Elder County. Bear Lake is not under any advisory.
The Big East Lake of the Payson Lakes area in central Utah is the only body of water under danger advisory, which adds the recommendation to not boat at all and to “consider fishing elsewhere,” per the DWQ. The Matt Warner Reservoir in Uintah County is the only body under the lowest level of advisory, “health watch,” which carries the same recommendations as warning advisories.
The danger comes from a number of toxins that threaten liver, nerve and skin tissue. Algae blooms are caused by an excess of nutrients in the water that can have a number of sources, including runoff from agricultural sources, wastewater treatment plants and stormwater.
The blooms of slimy, toxic blue-green algae condense on the water’s surface and often vary in appearance. As the release describes, the blooms “can look like pea soup, spilled paint, grass clippings or water that has a green or blue-green hue.”
The DWQ recommends being extremely thorough in the cleaning of waterfowl or fish caught in or around bodies of water with known algal bloom risk, and to discard all guts. As guidelines on the DWQ website state, “the accumulation of toxins in fish is not well understood.”
In trying to reach hunters, the DWR release also made a point to explain the extreme danger algal blooms pose to pets — specifically, in this case, dogs.
“If you suspect your pet has been exposed to a harmful algal bloom, seek immediate care from your veterinarian. Even with proper veterinary care, most exposures are fatal,” the release states. “Prevention is the best way to protect your pet.”
The DWR release said the DWQ would end monitoring for algal blooms on Oct. 31 amid low temperatures and increases in inclement weather, but did not say the algal threat would end along with it.
“Despite some notions that harmful algal blooms only occur during hot summer weather, they can persist throughout the fall and winter and continue to pose a potential threat to humans and pets,” the release states.
“Beginning at the end of the month, some active advisories will be lifted, and signs and website posts will start to come down,” Ashley Sumner, Utah Department of Environmental Quality Communications Director, said in the release. “However, it’s essential to know that these blooms can continue in colder weather. People should know what to look for, and when in doubt, keep your pets and hunting dogs out of the water.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.