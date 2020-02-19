As they always seem to do, the Bear River wrestling team had a strong showing at last weekend’s state championships.
Mountain Crest locked up the team title in the semifinal round, but three Bears went on to win individual state titles last Saturday at Utah Valley University in Orem.
At 106 pounds, Bear River’s Trenton Ward came out on top, defeating the Mustangs’ Easton Evans. Ward improved to 50-1, nearly going undefeated on the season.
Also bringing home the hardware to Garland were Maverik Skinner, who defeated Hurricane’s Clayton Warr in the 160-pound class; and Jeshua Koch, who prevailed over Peyton Williams of Desert Hills at 285 pounds.
Mountain Crest had four individual champions and took the overall team title with 319.5 points. Uintah was second with 274.5 points, while Bear River took third with an overall score of 202.5.