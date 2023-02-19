...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH
LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12
inches possible.
* WHERE...Eastern Box Elder County, Cache Valley/Utah Portion
and Bear Lake and Bear River Valley.
* WHEN...From late Monday night through late Wednesday night.
* IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions are expected.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
Three Lady Bears take state wrestling gold; team finishes close 2nd
After capturing the title at divisionals a week earlier, the Bear River girls wrestling team headed to Richfield last week in search of a state championship.
Competing at Sevier Valley Center, the Bears and region rivals Mountain Crest were clearly the two best teams in the field at the 4A tournament. In the end, the Mustangs came away with the team title, edging Bear River 399.5 to 353. Both were far ahead of third-place Crimson Cliffs, which came away with 103.5 points.
Bear River went 3-4 in the championship round, with Sadie Hardy (100), Abigail Trayhorn (140) and Eve Allsup (155) capturing those three gold medals.
Hardy (27-5), a senior, pinned Samantha Thomas of Desert Hills in the semifinals, then won by decision over Jayci Tolman of Mountain Crest to capture the title.
Trayhorn (31-2), also a senior, pinned Ridgeline's Sarah Walsh in the quarterfinal match, did the same to teammate Emma Peterson in the semis, then took a 9-1 major decision over Lucy Harris of Desert Hills to win gold.
Sophomore Allsup's (25-11) path to glory included a pin of Green Canyon's Allie Mitchell, a major decision over McKelle Jeppson of Pine View, and a pin of Snow Canyon's Payton Graham to complete her championship run.
Second-place finishers for the Bears included Rachel Epling (105, 27-10), SkyLynn Thompsen (110, 12-13), Samara Ward (120, 27-8) and two-time All-Star Bretlee Potter (235, 30-6).
Five Bears took bronze: Livia Meeds (110, 28-10), Bella Gunderson (115, 30-4), Tassie Hatch (135, 5-3), Rhees Hatch (145, 19-9) and Sydnee Nielson (190, 30-4).
Earning fourth place for Bear River were Kate Bunce (115, 21-12) and Emma Peterson (140, 23-15).
Fifth-place finishes went to Hazlee Reeder (130, 11-10) and Crislyn Potter (170, 14-17).
Coming in sixth for the Bears in their respective classes were Hadley Carrigan (100, 14-19), Dylan Randall (105, 8-18), Addison Call (120, 20-16) and Rachel Nelson (135, 15-22).
With plenty of talent returning next year and more coming through the pipeline, the Bears should be primed to make another strong run at a team title. Don't be surprised if it comes down to Bear River and Mountain Crest once again.
