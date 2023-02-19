Support Local Journalism

After capturing the title at divisionals a week earlier, the Bear River girls wrestling team headed to Richfield last week in search of a state championship.

Competing at Sevier Valley Center, the Bears and region rivals Mountain Crest were clearly the two best teams in the field at the 4A tournament. In the end, the Mustangs came away with the team title, edging Bear River 399.5 to 353. Both were far ahead of third-place Crimson Cliffs, which came away with 103.5 points.


