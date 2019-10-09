That was quite a thunderstorm we had a week ago Saturday! We have a very smart border collie named Cooper that is scared to death of any loud noise. Thunder, a shotgun, fireworks etc. are not pleasant sounds to his ears.
When the storm started he was outside guarding our property as usual. At the first clap of thunder, he was at the door knocking to get in. He was let in and ran for his bed and hides his head until it stops. If it is a bad storm he can stay there the entire night, or if it eases off he will come out and be sociable. Bless his heart, he shakes all over and all of his hair shakes with him. He has a big mane and long hair and he does shake all over.
When the thunderstorm started Monday it reminded me of the earthquake that I experienced in 1984 in the Bay Area in California. It almost sounded like explosions! Last week I heard it about four times and the memories came flooding back. My children were young and really frightened. The aftershocks went on for several days and some were almost as bad or worse than the original quake. I believe it was a 7.5 shake.
Several people on the Facebook page “Portage Moms” said they have felt some moving on the ground around here the last few days. People used to say, in California, to let the small ones come and they release some of the pressure. I don’t know if that is a true statement or not.
Glenn Jacobson will be spraying weeds around town the next week, as long as the weather stays dry. Bill Gilson of the county suggested we do this and spray all the weeds that are coming up through the cracks in the asphalt. If it is not done the weeds will spread the asphalt further and further apart as the weather grows cold and water gets inside the cracks and freezes, causing it to spread even further. Please watch for Glenn on his four-wheeler and be careful as he does this treatment for the roads.
An interesting report was given to the sheriff’s department a few days ago. Jeff Freeze went to feed his horses one morning and they were not in the pasture. The gate was closed and latched, but no horses. They were eventually found down the road a few blocks away. Martina John also reported about the same incident at her house. REALLY, don’t people or kids have anything better to do? Let’s try helping our neighbors and friends, not causing more problems or headaches. A reminder from Sgt. Bennett: KEEP EVERYTHING LOCKED DOWN!
A graveside service was held for Joan (JoAn) Gibbs on Thursday, Oct. 3. It was interesting to find out that she was Bud Knudsen’s aunt. She was a sister to Bud’s father. She was 88 years old and had been residing in a care center not to far from her home in Syracuse. Her husband J.R. Gibbs is 90 years old and is still living in the family home. Doug Gibbs is related to J.R. as they are first cousins.
Ron and Joan Startin are now starting the move in process at 25710 N. 9200 W. They received the go ahead from Laura Gamble, the owner of the property. Joan has been working on the yard and so many people have been helping and offering to help them get the property ready to move in. Laura and her husband especially have been working so hard to get everything ready for them. We are sorry to have them leave our home, but Ron had a little slip on the back stairs and it has been a worry ever since. They will be greatly missed.
Ron celebrated his 81st birthday this past Wednesday. Laura and her daughter came to celebrate with us. I made my first applesauce raisin cake and it seemed to go over well with Ron and the others.
The announcements keep popping up. New babies are expected in the new year around Portage. Portage really is growing!