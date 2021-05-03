On May 10, 1869 one of the greatest technological achievements of the 19th century, the completion of the first transcontinental railroad across the United States, occurred on Promontory Summit.
On May 8, 9, and 10, 2021 Golden Spike National Historic Park will commemorate the 152nd anniversary of the completion of the nation’s first transcontinental railroad. The commemoration will include re-enactments of the original 1869 ceremony, steam locomotive demonstrations, re-creation of the historic “champagne photo,” and special exhibits of historic objects found along the railroad. Program times are Saturday, May 8 at 9:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.; and Sunday and Monday, May 9 and 10 at 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.
To meet CDC, state and local guidance related to COVID-19, a ticket will be required to attend a program. Tickets are available on Recreation.gov. Each vehicle, regardless of the number of occupants, will be required to have a single ticket. The park entrance fee and a reservation fee, totaling $20, will be collected with each ticket. Pass holders will pay only the reservation fee of $2.
Tickets must be obtained online at Recreation.gov (Golden Spike Commemorative Event Tickets 2021, Golden Spike National Historical Park — Recreation.gov) or using the Recreation.gov mobile app. Tickets will not be available at the park. During the event, the Last Spike Site at the Visitor Center will be open to ticket holders only.
“We are excited to commemorate May 10th this year after having to cancel our event last year,” said Superintendent Brandon Flint. “This a great opportunity to be outside and relive a part of history. Visitors can stand at the location where the golden spike was driven uniting the country by rail, join us for a re-creation of the historic “champagne photo,” and get an up-close view of Victorian era replica locomotives as they chug past.”
No ticket will be required to access other areas of the park including the Big Fill Overlook, Big Fill Trail and East Auto Tour (weather permitting). Visitors will also find the area around the park has many opportunities for recreation. To the west lies the Spiral Jetty and the Transcontinental Railroad Backcountry Byway, which is the longest contiguous stretch of original railroad grade remaining. Northrop Grumman’s Rocket Garden and the Bear River Migratory Bird Refuge can make a great stop on your way to or from the park.
For more information about Golden Spike National Historical Park, visit nps.gov/gosp.