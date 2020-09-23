The deadline for responding to the 2020 U.S. Census may be up in the air, but regardless of how ongoing court battles shake out, the Census Bureau is reminding people that time to fill out the important questionnaire is running short.
The once-every-decade count of the American population has wide-ranging implications for states, ranging from their representation in Congress to how much federal funding they receive. In general, more responses mean more money for social and economic programs and services over the next 10 years.
Utah has had one of the highest Census response rates. As of last week, the bureau reports that 70.3% of Utah households had “self-responded” to the questionnaire, compared with 66% nationwide. That number puts Utah in the top 10 states nationwide for its self-response rate.
Within Utah, Box Elder County has also been above average, with 73.4% of households in the county self-responding so far.
In addition to the self-response rate, the Census Bureau also tracks how many people it has counted through its own outreach efforts, which it calls “enumerated in nonresponse followup.” When that figure is added in, approximately 95.7% of Utahns have been accounted for, compared with 93.6% nationwide.
While that may seem like a high number — and it is above average compared with past censuses — it still leaves some 138,000 Utahns unaccounted for.
If you haven’t responded yet, respond now online at 2020census.gov, by phone, or by mail. You should respond for the address of your usual residence (which is the place where you live and sleep most of the time) as of April 1, 2020, even if you were temporarily staying elsewhere on that date.
While the majority of responses this year have been online (nearly two-thirds), responding by phone or mail remains a viable option.
If you’ve already responded to the 2020 Census, or someone has responded on your behalf (like parents or roommates), and you’ve since moved, you don’t need to respond again. But if you don’t know whether you were already counted by
someone else who lives with you, you should go ahead and respond to the 2020 Census, counting yourself and everyone else living there, providing as much information as you have for each person. The Census Bureau can identify and
correct duplicate responses.
To learn more about who to count and where to count yourself for a variety of other circumstances, including displacement as a result of natural disasters and living in transitory locations, visit “Who To Count” at https://2020census.gov/en/who-to-count.html.
Make sure you’re counted in the right place by responding online now at 2020census.gov, by phone, or by filling out the paper form you received in the mail. If you didn’t receive a paper form, and you don’t have a Census ID for the address where you need to count yourself, you can use the online or phone response options without using an ID. See more details at “Responding to the Census”: https://2020census.gov/en/ways-to-respond.html.
To respond by phone, call (844) 330-2020 for English or (844) 468-2020 for Spanish. A list of numbers for responding in other languages can be found online at https://2020census.gov/en/ways-to-respond/responding-by-phone.html