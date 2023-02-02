Support Local Journalism

Wandering is a very common and potentially dangerous behavior among individuals living with dementia. It is of particularly great concern in areas where freezing temperatures, ice, and snow create additional safety hazards. To help families protect their loved ones living with dementia this winter, the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) is providing tips to reduce the chances of wandering, and prepare care partners to respond quickly if their loved one is missing.

“Every family care partner wants to keep their loved one safe, which is why it’s important to take steps to reduce the risks associated with wandering. During the winter, it’s especially important for families living in areas affected by cold weather, snow, and ice,” said Jennifer Reeder, LCSW, AFA’s Director of Educational and Social Services. “Being proactive by understanding and addressing the reasons someone may wander, while also having a plan in place in case of an emergency, are the best ways to protect the person’s safety and quality of life.”


