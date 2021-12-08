It’s finally Christmas time! Even though we’ve had very little snow, there’s still a magic in the air that’s almost tangible. Something about houses putting up Christmas décor, and Tremonton City setting up their light show, makes me feel like the world has shifted a bit, and time is finally slowing down.
It’s as if we get a short breath of fresh air right before the madness of shopping, parties, events, and never-ending to-do lists. It’s easy to get caught up in it all, and still feel like you haven’t done enough, but I wanted to share one tradition my family started a few years ago that has helped us to keep that “slow” feeling all month long and remind us of what this time of year is about.
A few years ago, on a whim, I purchased The Giving Manger. The whole kit (for the record, I don’t sell these) comes with a book, a manger, a baby Jesus figurine, and about 50 little straw pieces. Each year, we set aside some time to read the book, place the empty manger on a table, and put the straw in a mason jar. Each time someone in the family does some sort of kind deed or act of service, they can put one piece of straw in the manger. The goal is to get all of the straw in the manger before Christmas so baby Jesus has a place to sleep. It helps to teach kids how to serve others and reminds them to be kind.
My daughters are still small, 6, 4, and 1, but they get so excited about the tradition and start looking for ways to serve on their own. If they see a homeless person with a sign, they always say “lets give him/her some water,” or they’ll look through cabinets to ask what canned foods they can take to a food drive (at school, dance, church, etc.).
Some things we’ve done in the past that my girls loved: handing out individual flowers to people, getting assignments from an angel tree and having them pick out toys for them, donate toys to establishments, taking cookies to neighbors, and doorbell ditching with gift cards. Personally, my favorite acts of service throughout the month are when my daughters serve each other. They’ll do things such as make each other’s beds in the morning, share their toys, help search for each other’s stuffed animals, and many other things.
As a parent, I also love it because I always intend to do a lot of service during the month of December, and this manger (and my kids) hold me accountable to keep it at the top of our priority list all month long. It’s always fun at the end of the day asking, “What kind things did you do today so we can put straw in the manger?” It’s so sweet to hear their responses and remind them to try again the next day.
Unfortunately, this year has been hard for many people. Whether or not you decide to “track” your kind deeds, I hope you all make some extra time in your busy holiday schedule to serve your family, neighbors, strangers, and others. We need a little more kindness in this world, and Christmas is a wonderful time to share it.