The 2019 Junior Livestock Auction was once again the centerpiece of the Box Elder County Fair, with steers, hogs, lambs and goats getting top dollar.
Hundreds packed into the auction barn at the county fairgrounds for the four-day show, which brings well into seven figures for the youngsters who have been working all year to get their animals ready.
This year’s top steer alone netted $9,000, well above what it would fetch on the open market. The top-dollar prices for animals at the auction help fund programs like 4-H that work year-round to make the auction a regional spectacle that draws buyers from around the Intermountain West.
There will be little time to rest, as hundreds of young farmers are already looking forward to presenting what they hope will be champion animals at next year’s fair.