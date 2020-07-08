Lee and Lanette Sorensen have dedicated their professional lives to public service, and the community that has benefited the most from that commitment will recognize their efforts during its annual summer celebration this weekend.
The Sorensens have been chosen as the 2020 recipients of Garland City’s Wheelon Award, given annually to a person or people who have had a positive impact on the city. They will be recognized just before the start of the 8 p.m. live concert at Wheat & Beet Days this Saturday, July 11.
The award is named after John C. Wheelon, an early leader of the city who was chief engineer for the Utah-Idaho Sugar Company in Garland and a key figure in the development of agriculture in the Bear River Valley in the early 20th Century.
The Sorensens have been dedicated public servants in Garland for years — Lanette as the the city’s emergency manager as well as a volunteer firefighter and emergency medical technician, and Lee as a police officer.
“This year it was our goal to honor the frontline workers, and both Lanette and Lee definitely fit in that category,” Garland Mayor Todd Miller said.
Lanette came on board as the city’s emergency manager late in 2016 and was immediately thrown into the fire — or in this case, the water.
Shortly after taking on the position, parts of the city were inundated by flood waters late in the winter of 2017. While it took a team effort to help the city recover from the damage, it was Lanette who was largely responsible for working with the federal government to secure the necessary disaster relief funding.
“It was a lot of paperwork,” she recalls. “A lot of justifications that had to be made, a lot of accountability and documentation. It was a great opportunity to utilize my training, and a good learning experience.”
Miller said that because of “tons and tons of legwork” on her part, the city received key financial reimbursements from the Federal Emergency Management Agency that it otherwise wouldn’t have been able to secure.
While that experience proved her effectiveness behind a desk, Lanette has also shown her mettle on the front lines as a volunteer firefighter and EMT. In 2011, she became the first the female firefighter to join the Garland Fire Department.
In addition to responding to whatever emergency may arise, she has also taught basic EMT courses to other would-be volunteers.
“I love helping others to learn how to do the job and take care of somebody else,” she said. “I just really enjoy helping others.”
Lanette earns a living working for the Utah Department of Health, where she is the training and exercise program manager in the Bureau of Emergency Medical Services and Preparedness. She also works with the state medical examiner doing mass fatality planning. Currently, she is also assigned to the state Unified Command for Coronavirus Response, organizing testing, planning and other activities in the fight against COVID-19.
Before her career in public health, Lanette worked as a surgical technician at Bear River Valley Hospital in Tremonton and Brigham City Community Hospital.
Following the combination of the Tremonton and Garland police departments, she’s now working on converting the old Garland police station into an emergency operations center, “looking at things we can do so that Garland City can be prepared” for whatever the next crisis may be, she said.
When she isn’t working or volunteering, Lanette likes to read, garden and train dogs. She is involved in the local 4-H club, helping local kids with dog training and overseeing the PAWS for Applause program, which among other things organizes a dog agility trials event that has become one of the more popular attractions at Garland’s annual Wheat & Beet Days celebration.
Lee, a native of East Garland, has spent the last five years as a patrol officer with the Garland Police Department, now known as the Tremonton-Garland Police Department. He largely credits Lanette for inspiring him to get involved in public safety.
“She asked me, many years ago when I started teaching our son about scouting, how come I never pursued a career in law enforcement or the military,” he said. “I couldn’t give her an answer, so I started looking into putting myself through POST (the certification process for police officers), which I did, then I applied to some agencies and went to work.”
He joined the Tremonton department as a reserve officer fresh out of the training academy, then worked for a couple of other agencies before joining the Garland force.
Lanette said her husband has a real knack for community policing, riding his bike around town, talking with members of the community and educating people.
“He’s just very respectful of those he comes in contact with,” she said.
Lee said that while he’s grateful, he isn’t particularly thrilled about being thrust into the limelight as a Wheelon Award recipient.
“I don’t do any of the things I do for awards or prestige,” he said. “I just like to quietly go about my tasks and complete them to the best of my ability, putting my pants on one leg at a time like everyone else.”
Lee has a favorite quote that is well-known among firefighters, police and military members, but is not attributed to anyone in particular: “There is no higher honor than human service. To work for the common good is the greatest deed.”
When he isn’t working, he enjoys being with his family and competing in Spartan Races.
Lanette said that when Miller told them they would be receiving this year’s award, it was “certainly an honor, but very unexpected.
“We’re appreciative that they thought of us,” she said. “We love being part of this community.”