The Bear River High Theatre Department traveled to Cedar City to compete in the prestigious Utah High School Shakespeare Competition, Oct. 3-5 at Southern Utah University. The competition runs concurrently with Cedar City’s Utah Shakespeare Festival, a highly popular annual event for theater and Shakespeare lovers.
High school theater students from schools all over the west came to compete in a variety of divisions that include ensemble scene, ensemble dance, monologues, duo/trio dance, and duo trio scenes. Competitors perform for professional actors who judge the performance and are then able to give the students direct feedback on their performance and interpretation of Shakespeare’s works.
Prior to the competition the students prepared their pieces months in advance and showcased their performances for the public in the annual Bear River High School Shakespeare Showcase.
The BRHS Shakespeare Team competed in many divisions with scenes from a variety of works. They performed from William Shakespeare’s popular works including “Romeo and Juliet,” “The Tempest,” “Titus Adronicus,” “The Merry Wives of Windsor,” “Macbeth,” and “Twelfth Night.”
Molli Jones, Rachel Tillotson, and Haili Hepworth each competed in monologues. Maverick Christensen, Logan Allen Olivia Rose, Hepworth and Natasha Andersen competed in the duo/trio scene division. Mattie Mecham and Tanner Corbridge performed in the duo/trio dance division.
The entire team worked together to bring Shakespeare’s “Macbeth” to life in the ensemble scene division. They performed the scene with a modern spin, setting it in a modern-day “tent city.” The team created a frightening atmosphere that audience members could connect with while shining a light on the terrible situations the homeless face every day.
“The Shakespeare competition has always been one of my fondest high school memories. I am so thrilled that I get to bring the tradition back for all my students who choose to go. This year we worked incredibly hard to really get into the understanding of Shakespeare’s text and we were thrilled to bring home a third place honor for our ensemble scene from “Macbeth,” said Bear River High theater director Derek Sorensen.
Dillon Stewart appeared as Macbeth while Tillotson, Paige Petersen and Mecham portrayed the witches. Ultimately, the BRHS Shakespeare Team placed third in their division ensemble scene performance, a feat that Bear River hasn’t accomplished in over 15 years.
“As we all know, what he wrote is not always the easiest to understand. Shakespeare is studied in English classes for all students but there’s something very different about seeing it performed. It’s often said that Shakespeare is meant to be seen, not read. That’s one of the greatest reasons I take my team down to the competition. Allowing my students to see many different interpretations of his writings is so beneficial to their education and their understanding of the real world issues,” added Sorensen.