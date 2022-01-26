This January thaw is kind of scary. Some of the grain is coming up and one can see that faint green haze on the fields. As much as I dislike cold, the mountains need snow so we can take care of crops, yards, animals, next summer. And good grief! Is this stuffy nose allergies, a cold, or the dreaded COVID? As if we don’t have enough to worry about, the Utah Legislature is now in session.
During the second meeting of the 2022 Corinne City Council, Mayor Shane Baton heard a report from the newest members regarding their assigned area duties. Councilwoman Ann Whitaker reported the fee for garbage pickup in the city will not be raised this year. The price to the city will be increased somewhat, but not passed on to the public.
Curtis Hansen, councilman over roads, said he was concerned about the traffic flow in the city and the placement of stop signs. He handed out maps of the city with different ideas on the problems for the council to study.
Hansen is also over emergency preparedness. He said his greatest concern would be if a break in the main water line occurred as Corinne City has no other water source than flow from the mountain.
Mayor Baton asked the council for agreement on the bid to remove several trees from city property that are detrimental to public. Hansen wondered if there would be a way to let those attempting to beautify their yards not to plant trees on city property. Eventually these trees will have to be removed at their (taxpayers) expense, he said.
The sewer pumps at the lift station near Walmart Distribution Center need to be replaced, reported Mayor Baton, as well as the well pump on the mountain. Council members agreed and passed the motion to replace the needed equipment.