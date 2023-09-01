US Radiation Exposure Compensation

This July 16, 1945, file photo, shows the mushroom cloud of the first atomic explosion at Trinity Test Site near Alamagordo, N.M. New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez and top prosecutors from several other states and the District of Columbia are uniting in support of efforts to compensate people sickened by exposure to radiation during nuclear weapons testing.

 AP Photo/File

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez and 13 other top prosecutors from around the U.S. are throwing their support behind efforts to compensate people sickened by exposure to radiation during nuclear weapons testing.

The Democratic officials sent a letter last Wednesday to congressional leaders, saying “it’s time for the federal government to give back to those who sacrificed so much.”


