Fresh off his appearance on NBC’s The Today Show where he showcased the sport of Pickleball alongside anchors Al Roker, Lester Holt and Sheinelle Jones, 29-year old Tyson McGuffin, the No. 1-ranked professional pickleball player in the world today, headlines an elite field of professionals coming to Brigham City next week.
McGuffin will be defending his singles title in The Tournament of Champions, presented by Selkirk Sport, Aug. 21-24 at the Brigham City Pickleball Courts at Rees Pioneer Park in Brigham City. Athletes participating in the open divisions will be competing for more than $60,000 in prize money, and thanks to Selkirk’s 2019 Player Incentive Pool, an additional $50,000 will be up for grabs.
With more than 600 professionals and amateurs from across the country set to descend on Brigham City, the sport of Pickleball continues to gain popularity across the nation.
Pickleball combines elements of tennis, badminton and ping pong, and with more than 3.2 million players, it’s one of the fastest growing sports in the United States. McGuffin headlines a team of global ambassadors for Selkirk Sport, a leading pickleball paddle and accessories brand based in Hayden, Idaho.