Mike and Vicky Paulsen of Tremonton are pleased to announce the marriage of their daughter Torey to Shane, son of Kirt and Sandra Larson of Herriman, Utah.
The couple will be married on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. A reception will be held that evening at The Cove Clubhouse in Herriman. An open house will be held at the Tremonton West Stake Center on Aug. 15 from 6-8 p.m.
Torey is a Bear River High School graduate and is attending Weber State University. Shane served a mission in Tonga and is attending Utah State University.
The couple will reside in Logan while continuing their education and are eagerly awaiting the day when they can be sealed in the Logan Temple.