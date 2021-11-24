Tremonton City will host a town hall meeting next Tuesday to address questions and concerns regarding a planned development that would bring hundreds of new housing units along with some new commercial development to eastern edge of the city.
The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Nov. 30 at the Box Elder County Fairgrounds Fine Arts building, 320 N. 1000 W., Tremonton — a location that provides a much larger space than what is available inside the city building downtown in anticipation of a potentially big turnout.
Tremonton City Manager Shawn Warnke said city staff and council members decided to organize the town hall after many members of the public have turned out at recent city council meetings to voice their concerns or outright opposition to the River’s Edge development.
Warnke said he will give a presentation similar to one he prepared for a recent Tremonton Planning Commission meeting, followed by breakout sessions and conversations with city officials. He said representatives from the Box Elder School District have also expressed interest in being there to address the effects of population growth on local schools.
“We felt this would be the best way to provide people the information they’ve been asking about,” Warnke said. “We’re looking forward to being able to talk through the details.”
As currently planned, River’s Edge encompasses about 90 acres on land that is roughly bordered by 950 East on the west, Main Street (SR 102) on the south, 1600 East on the east and 600 North on the north.
Plans for the high-density development call for a total of 224 townhomes, 240 apartments and 264 lots for single-family homes, as well as 5.5 acres of commercial space facing Main Street along the southern end of the development. It would be built in several phases beginning at the western edge of the property.
The land is currently adjacent to, but just outside the Tremonton City boundary. The city is in the process of trying to annex the land into Tremonton and rezone it to accommodate the variety of planned uses.
The Tremonton Planning Commission has already recommended approval of the rezone plans, but the city council has yet to formally act upon the recommendation. City Manager Shawn Warnke said that action, along with a vote on the annexation, is likely to be on the agenda for the next council meeting on Dec. 7.
Residents who live nearby have turned out in force at recent city council meetings to voice their opposition to the development, raising concerns that range from the pressure it would put on local schools, water supplies and city infrastructure to the impact it could have on the rural charm and character of the area.
A group of residents banded together to gather signatures and submit a formal protest to Box Elder County officials in hopes of convincing the county’s boundary commission to block the annexation. The county denied the request, saying it didn’t meet all the requirements under Utah state law, but Warnke said the fact that some 1,000 signatures were obtained has caught the city’s attention.
“The city recognizes all the hard work they have put into this,” he said. “The council can still consider the petition in terms of understanding some of the comments that have been made.”