Last Tuesday Portage got a looooong wake-up call early in the morning. I laid in bed wondering how long it was really going to be. Our siren, remember, sounds like an air-raid siren and it wakes you up immediately, usually going up and down and waiting for one of the EMTs or emergency personnel to respond and turn it off.
It went on and on and on. I counted 22 times it reached its peak after the first one stayed on for at least five minutes. Evidently no one was in town to answer the call. I learned later that it was a medical call out and Nic and Cyndy Tree were not in town and they are our medical team. I have heard from more than one source that they are always looking for good people to join the team. They will always welcome more sign ups. Give Cyndy a call.
There have been more families in town infected with the coronavirus. Sometimes children, very innocently, can bring it home from school or family members can be joking around about it and they all end up getting it. It really is no joke, in my opinion. I had a sister die from it last year and I take it very seriously.
This last Tuesday the Young Men were all invited to the church for a game of dodge ball. KJ was telling me it was a lot of fun and seemed good to get together again. They were careful and there was not any slapping on the back and running into each other. Bishop Chris John has told me that they are trying to have some activities every other week or so to keep the young people in touch (wrong use of word) with each other.
We had a great dinner with Heidi and Zebbie Smith. She brought the best creamy potato, vegetable and chicken soup and toast. “It was awesomely delicious,” says Grant. She was kind enough to leave us some for another time and we even ate it for breakfast the next morning. We had a good visit while KJ was at young men’s. Keri was in Salt Lake working on a big window project that was going to take all week. We made delicious brownies for dessert. Found a box at Sam’s Club that were triple chocolate.
Just a note that the Relief Society and Elders Quorum of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have shaken up the ministering rosters. It is interesting that you really get to know the sisters and brothers and then they shake the bag and let you get to know other members of your ward. I guess it is a good thing, it just takes some regrouping.
Have a great week everyone, and be careful out there.