Health officials in northern Utah are once again warning visitors not to swim, play or allow pets in Mantua Reservoir after routine testing confirmed toxic blooms of slimy, blue-green algae have returned to the popular summer recreation spot in Sardine Canyon.
The Bear River Health Department issued a warning advisory on July 13 for the reservoir located near the Box Elder-Cache county line, informing people that water samples contained concentrations of cyanobacteria greater than what the Utah Division of Water Quality deems safe.
Cyanobacteria are microorganisms that are a natural part of fresh water ecosystems but under certain conditions can multiply rapidly, creating scums and blooms on the water’s surface and along shorelines. The bacteria typically thrive during summer months, their growth fueled by a combination of sunlight, slow-moving water and excess nutrients (phosphorus and nitrogen) from agricultural runoff and other human sources.
The algal blooms “may look like pea soup, green or blue paint, or have a scum layer or mats/foam floating on the surface,” according to a description from the Division of Water Quality. “The water may also appear in shades of green, blue-green, yellow, brown, or red.”
The blooms may cause skin rashes, a runny nose, a sore throat, stomach problems and more serious health concerns for swimmers and waders, health officials said.
Officials urge people to avoid swallowing water when swimming, wash hands with clean water before preparing food and to not allow pets or livestock to swim in or drink the water.
While human deaths from exposure to harmful algal blooms are extremely rare, officials say prolonged exposure to high concentrations of the toxins can result in liver failure or other potentially fatal outcomes. The bacteria pose a particular threat to animals, including pets and livestock. There have been occasional reports from pet owners of dogs dying after drinking from and/or swimming in affected water bodies.
Dogs get sick more often than humans when exposed to the bacteria because they tend to lick their fur after swimming in affected waters. While they can irritate the skin, the bacteria generally don’t pose serious health risks unless ingested.
Aside from the immediate health threat, algal blooms can harm fish and other aquatic life by consuming the oxygen in the water and creating “dead zones,” and can also make water treatment more difficult and expensive.
The presence of elevated levels of cyanobacteria has become a common refrain at several lakes and reservoirs in Utah including Mantua, where the blooms have triggered warnings every summer since at least 2016, including an elevated “danger advisory” in 2019 that caused the temporary closure of the North Beach area.
The different advisory levels are triggered when water-sample tests meet certain thresholds. While Mantua has not yet reached the “danger” level that could prompt closures, that could change in the coming weeks as conditions that spur the growth of cyanobacteria are likely to persist through the summer and into early fall.
The multi-year drought and current heat wave might be spurring the blooms’ growth more than usual, as the bacteria tend to thrive in more stagnant and warmer water.
Mantua is the only water body in Northern Utah where hazardous levels of cyanobacteria have consistently been found in recent years. Experts say that while there’s no definitive explanation for why Mantua has been especially susceptible to the toxic blooms, the close proximity of agricultural and other human activity to its shore might account for it.
Warning advisories are currently in effect at several other locations across Utah, including East Canyon Reservoir near Morgan, Utah Lake near Provo, Scofield Reservoir near Price, and Baker Reservoir near St. George.
To report an algal bloom, call the Utah Department of Environmental Quality’s environmental incidents hotline at (801) 536-4123.
If you believe you or your pet have been exposed to a harmful algal bloom, call the Utah Poison Control Center at (800) 222-1222.