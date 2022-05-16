The Bear River track and field teams have some serious momentum heading into this week’s state championships after turning in strong results at the Region 11 championships last week in Millville.
At Ridgeline High last Wednesday and Thursday, the Bear River boys once again got their best results in sprints and relays, helping them capture the region title with 138 points.
Senior Josh Fowler won the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.19 seconds, and took second in the 200 meters (23.38). Another senior, Braxton Hurst, finished first in the 400 meters (50.60) and took second in the long jump (20 feet, 4.25 inches).
The Bears boys nearly swept the relay races, winning the 4x200 (1:30.12), 4x400 (3:29.91) and 4x800 (8:24.40) while finishing second in the 4x100 (44.06).
The boys also recorded first-place finishes in two field events, as senior Isaac Evans won the shot put (50-04) and freshman Tydon Jones took first in javelin (154-07).
Other top five finishes for Bear River on the boys side came in the 800 meters (Kenneth Pingel, 3rd, 2:00.13; Ammon Hunter, 4th, 2:00.43); 1600 meters (Braxton Craven, 3rd, 4:35.53; Ammon Hunter, 4th, 4:36.21); 110-meter hurdles (Will Rhodes, 4th, 16.40); 300-meter hurdles (Conner Jensen, 3rd, 42.16); discus (Tydon Jones, 4th, 110-10.5); and high jump (Daxton Sorensen, 3rd (6-04); David Bourgeous, 5th, 6-00).
The girls’ lone first-place finish came in the 4x400 relay (4:08.30). Bear River finished in the top five in all relay races, taking fourth in the 4x100 (51.50), and fifth in the 4x200 (1:52.79) and 4x800 (10:28.20).
Senior Naomi Tomlinson had a strong outing in short-distance races, taking fourth in the 400 meters (1:00.04) and sixth in the 200 meters (27.32).
Liz Phillips, also a senior, had the highest individual finish for the Bear girls, taking second in the 1600 meters (5:27.66). Phillips also took fifth in the 3200 meters (11:55.51).
Other top-five finishes for the girls came from freshman Mattie Johnston (3rd in 100-meter hurdles (17.10) and 4th in 300-meter hurdles (49.15)), senior Erica Payne (5th shot put (31-03)), and junior Gracie Riley (5th javelin, 100-08).
The girls finished sixth in the team standings with 48 points.
The season culminates this week at the state championships, which will be held Thursday through Saturday at Brigham Young University in Provo. For a full schedule of events, visit uhsaa.org/track