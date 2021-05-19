After some strong showings at last week’s region meet, the Bear River boys and girls are gearing up for this week’s state track and field championships in Davis County.
The Bears traveled to Millville last week for the Region 11 championships at Ridgeline High. The boys amassed 108 points to take second overall, while the girls came in fifth with 70 points.
Bear River will be looking to contend for state titles in relay events this week after first-places finishes last week in the boys’ 4x200 (1:31.30) and 4x400 (3:26.07), as well as the girls’ 4x400 (4:11.40). The Bears took second-place relay spots in the boys’ 4x100 (43.58), girls’ 4x200 (1:50.50) and girls’ 4x800 (10:19.65).
Individually, Kace Jones had an outstanding all-around meet for the boys, winning the 100-meter dash (11.19) and javelin throw (190-4). Distance runner Madison White finished second in the 1600 meters (5:14.37) and 3200 meters (11:46.57) to lead the Bear River girls.
Several other Bears made their mark in distance races last week. In the 1600 meters, four boys (Peter Nielsen, 4:35.65, 4th; Ammon Hunter, 4:43.52, 7th; Braxton Craven, 4:44.14, 9th; Matthew Spotten, 4:44.68, 10th) and three girls (White; Liz Phillips, 5:27.00, 4th; Rebecca Curtis, 5:41.64, 8th) finished in the top 10.
In the 3200 meters, Nielsen took third for the boys (10:07.31) while Phillips finished seventh (12:44.17) for the girls.
Aside from Jones’ win in the 100 meters, the Bears had some other impressive results in the shorter races. For the girls, Naomi Tomlinson broke the minute mark to take second in the 400 meters (59.97) and finished fourth in the 200 meters (26.94).
The boys took second and fourth in the 400 meters (Braxton Hurst, 50.95; Cael Wilcox, 51.28) and 800 meters (Gabe Wilson, 1:56.91; Hunter, 1:59.53). Also cracking the top 10 in the 800 were Craven (2:03.17, 7th) and Spotten (2:04.34, 8th).
Eli Burrell took fourth in the 200 meters (23.45) followed by Hurst (23.88, 6th). Joshua Fowler was seventh in the 100 meters (11.72) for the Bears.
In hurdles, Will Rhodes took fifth in the 110 meters (16.76) and sixth in the 300 meters (43.39), while Grant Roberts finished seventh in the 110 meters (16.99).
In boys’ field events, while Jones stole the show with the best javelin throw in the entire state so far this year, teammate Josh Payne came through in second place last week (165-9.5).
Isaac Evans took third in shot put (43-9.5), Trevin Toone was 10th in discus (96-3), and David Bourgeous and Nicholas Summers were among five athletes who tied for seventh in the high jump (5-6).
In girls’ field events, Gracie Riley took fourth in javelin (104-9) while Erica Payne finished fifth in shot put (32-5). Jenna Kunzler (4-10, 4th) and Brynlee Christensen (4-4, 8th) were among the 10 best high jumpers.
The season concludes this Friday and Saturday with the 4A championships at Davis High in Kaysville.