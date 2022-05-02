The Bear River track and field teams headed to Kaysville on Saturday, April 30 for a huge meet in which 39 different schools were represented, coming away with some impressive podium finishes among the crowded field at the Davis Invitational.
The boys’ relay teams turned in two first-place finishes, winning the 4x400 in 3:25.22 and the 4x800 in 8:11.95. The 4x100 relay team took seventh at 44.67 seconds.
Sprinter Josh Fowler took second in the 100-meter dash at 11.25 seconds, and sixth in the 200 meters at 22.61 seconds.
Daxton Sorensen’s 6-foot, 4-inch high jump also earned silver for the Bears.
Braxton Hurst came in fifth in the 400 meters with a personal-best 50.44 seconds.
In javelin, Tydon Jones finished 10th with a throw of 137 feet, 7 inches.
The only other top-10 finish for the boys came from Isaac Evans, who took seventh in shot put with a heave of 49 feet.
Senior Naomi Tomlinson was the top Bears performer on the girls’ side, taking third in the 400 meters (59.75) and sixth in the 200 meters (26.79).
Fellow senior and distance runner Liz Phillips finished sixth in the 3,200 meters (12:19.51) and 12th in the 1,600 meters (5:36.12).
The girls’ relay teams also had strong showings, taking fourth in the 4x400 (4:11.37), fifth in the 4x200 (1:48.81), seventh in the 4x800 (10:41.66).
In field events, Erica Payne took sixth in shot put (32-06), while Gracie Riley finished 10th in javelin (76-02).
This week features the junior varsity squad competing at the region championships at Green Canyon Thursday afternoon. The varsity teams are scheduled for one more regular-season meet, the Sentinal Invitational at Mountain Ridge High School in Herriman, on Friday.
The Region 11 championships are scheduled for May 11 and 12 at Ridgeline, followed by the state championships May 19-21 at Brigham Young University in Provo.