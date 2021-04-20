Bear River joined 24 other schools at Logan High on Saturday, April 17 for the Grizzly Invitational, coming away with several memorable finishes on both the girls and boys sides.
GIRLS
The Lady Bears contingent was led by Madison White, who broke the tape in the 3200-meter race with a time of 11:40.13, a full seven seconds ahead of the second-place finisher. Shylee Kofoed took seventh in that race (12:24.21) and Liz Phillips finished ninth (12:26.27).
Phillips also took ninth in the 800 meters (2:33.34).
The Bears were strong in the relay races, with their highest finish coming from the team of Kylie Nelson, Hayden Randall, Rylee Towne and Naomi Tomlinson in the 4x200 (4th place, 1:52.98). Bear River took fifth in the 4x400 (Mattie Winward, H. Randall, R. Towne, N. Tomlinson, 4:24.75); sixth in the 4x800 (Kambry Gardner, Savanna Sexton, Kenya Tomlinson, Rebecca Curtis, 11:29.74); and 10th in the 4x100 (Jenna Kunzler, R. Towne, Abbagale Call, K. Nelson, 54.95).
In field events, Erica Payne finished fifth in shot put (33-03), while Gracie Riley took 10th in javelin (93-07).
BOYS
The Bear River boys had three second-place finishes on the track, including in the 800 meters (Gabriel Wilson, 1:59.40); 4x200 relay (Cael Wilcox, Kace Jones, G. Wilson, Braxton Hurst, 1:32.58); and the 4x400 relay (C. Wilcox, Eli Burrell, G. Wilson, B. Hurst, (3:30.53).
The boys took fourth in the 4x800 relay (Bryan Hamson, Carter Hamson, Tate Pedersen, Kenneth Pingle, 9:06.97) and the sprint medley relay (Tiran Fertig, Carter Peavler, Conner Jensen, Matthew Spotten, 4:14.33).
In other track results, the Bears had three top-10 finishers in the 400 meters (B. Hurst, 4th place, 52.31; C. Wilcox, 8th place, 52.80; E. Burrell, 10th place, 53.14). In longer-distance events, Braxton Craven took sixth in the 1600 meters (4:45.82), while Peter Nielsen finished sixth in the 3200 meters (10:10.26).
In the field, Kace Jones took second in javelin (170-05) and Isaac Evans was third in shot put (45-05).
The Bear River boys finished fourth overall and first among the Region 11 schools with 66 points, while the girls took 11th with 28 points. Syracuse ran away with the team titles on both sides, as the Titans boys racked up 139 points and the girls scored 141.